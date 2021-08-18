ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda plans China factory expansion to make 120,000 more EVs

$462m investment in Guangzhou will boost automaker's Chinese capacity 10%

A Honda dealership in Guangzhou: The automaker will boost production of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

GUANGZHOU -- Honda Motor plans to ramp up its capacity to build electric cars and other so-called new-energy vehicles in China, Nikkei has learned, as the Japanese automaker aims to catch up with rivals in this segment of the world's largest auto market.

Honda will invest about 3 billion yuan ($462 million) through a joint venture to expand an existing factory in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The move by Honda, which has seen its Chinese sales grow in recent years, adds to the rising competition in new-energy vehicles, a segment being pushed by China's government. Both foreign and domestic brands are vying for market share.

The plans, which were revealed in a bid application filed by Guangqi Honda Automobile with the municipal government, call for an additional annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles to go into operation as early as February 2024.

Encompassing about 186,000 sq. meters, the factory expansion is slated for construction from October. The additional capacity is expected to be dedicated to new-energy vehicles, but specific production models have not been disclosed.

New energy-vehicles comprise battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell electrics.

The new production facility in Guangzhou is expected to raise Honda's annual auto production capacity in China to 1.61 million vehicles -- about 10% higher than the current level.

Guangqi Honda has four plants in Guangzhou in Guangdong Province and a production capacity of 770,000 vehicles per year. Dongfeng Honda Automobile, another Honda joint venture, operates three plants in Wuhan in Hubei Province with an annual production capacity of 720,000 autos.

Honda has posted two consecutive years of record new-car sales in China, totaling about 1.63 million vehicles in 2020 -- up 5% from the previous year. Total sales from January to July this year soared 20% to about 890,000 from the same period last year. But sales have slowed for three consecutive months through July, dipping below the previous year's level.

Competition from Chinese brands is intensifying as they focus on selling new-energy vehicles, and it is compounded by the semiconductor shortage.

Honda has expanded its sales of plug-in hybrid vehicle, and it announced at Auto Shanghai in April that it would introduce in China 10 new EV models under its own brand within five years. To date, the company has only sold such cars under its joint-venture brands.

The auto show in April featured a prototype of Honda's first own-brand electric sport utility vehicle in China, which will go on sale in spring 2022.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more