Honda revs up electric motorbike ambition with 3.5m sales target

TOKYO -- Honda Motor plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorbikes by 2030, as the world's top-selling motorbike maker overhauls its product range to meet demand for more eco-friendly products.

The Japanese company said on Tuesday that electric motorbikes would make up 15% of annual global sales by the end of the decade. It is the first time Honda, which has already said its car business will go all-electric, has given specific volume or regional forecasts for its motorcycle electrification strategy. Currently, Honda sells fewer than 200,000 electric motorbikes annually.