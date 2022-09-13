ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda revs up electric motorbike ambition with 3.5m sales target

No 1. maker aims to launch more than 10 models globally by 2025

The world's top-selling motorbike maker is revamping its product range to meet increasing demand for greener products.   © AP
SHOICHIRO TAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorbikes by 2030, as the world's top-selling motorbike maker overhauls its product range to meet demand for more eco-friendly products.

The Japanese company said on Tuesday that electric motorbikes would make up 15% of annual global sales by the end of the decade. It is the first time Honda, which has already said its car business will go all-electric, has given specific volume or regional forecasts for its motorcycle electrification strategy. Currently, Honda sells fewer than 200,000 electric motorbikes annually.

