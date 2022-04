Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Honda Motor said Tuesday it will partner with General Motors to develop affordably priced electric vehicles, aiming for a global release beginning in 2027.

Honda and GM will share production facilities for chassis and parts. (Source photos from Nikkei and Reuters)

Honda teams with GM on sub-$30,000 EVs for 2027 global rollout

