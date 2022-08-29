Honda to build new EV battery plant in U.S. with LG

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will build a battery plant for electric vehicles in the U.S. with LG Energy Solution, a major South Korean battery manufacturer, Nikkei has learned. The two companies are expected to spend several hundred billion yen (a few billion dollars) on the new facility. Construction will begin in 2023 with a goal of starting mass production in 2025.

The shift to electric vehicles is expected to move forward rapidly in the U.S., and Honda wants to secure batteries for own vehicles. This will be Honda's first EV battery plant. The U.S. is also moving to corral EV production within its own borders. Honda aims to develop a stable supply of batteries by teaming up with the South Korean company.