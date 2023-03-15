Honda to convert existing U.S. factories to make EVs

TOKYO -- Honda will adapt its two production lines at an Ohio plant to making electric vehicles which it hopes to launch in 2026, as it strives to create a fully integrated production line for such automobiles.

The revamp, scheduled to complete as early as January 2024, will enable its Marysville plant in Ohio to produce both electric and engine-powered vehicles, the Japanese automaker announced on Wednesday. Currently, the two lines make conventional cars and hybrid models, but they will be consolidated into one under the EV plan.Honda plans to transfer the production of its Accord sedans there to another plant in Indiana in 2025.