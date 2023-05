TOKYO -- Honda Motor will double the number of software programmers to 10,000 by 2030 in a shift away from traditional manufacturing toward a software-driven business like Tesla's, Nikkei has learned.

In a fresh software-related push, the Japanese automaker will strengthen its partnership with KPIT Technologies, an Indian software developer. The revised partnership will see the number of software engineers working for Honda increase by 1,100 to 2,000.