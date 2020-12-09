Honda to halt production at UK plant due to parts shortage

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will suspend most operations at its U.K. plant in Swindon on Wednesday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed mostly marine shipments, resulting in parts shortages.

The Japanese automaker is working to find alternative shipping routes, including air cargo. It has not decided whether to resume operations on Thursday.

The plant made about 110,000 Civic sedans for North America, Britain and Japan in 2019. It suspended production between March and June in response to the pandemic, forcing the automaker to put off the rollout of the Civic Type R sports sedan in Japan.

Britain and the European Union are in talks on a free trade agreement, but Brexit has raised concerns over customs clearance and logistics problems. Honda has not said whether Brexit is behind the transport delays and partial closure of the U.K. plant.

Honda sold about 40,000 cars in Britain 2019, equal to about one-third of its European sales. The Swindon plant, which is due to close next year, is among the plants Honda has decided to shutter as it restructures its business. When Takahiro Hachigo, the carmaker's president, announced the closure in February 2019, he said Britain's departure from the EU was not a factor in the decision.