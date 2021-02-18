Honda to name R&D head Mibe as president for faster EV drive

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will promote the head of its research and development unit as the company's new president, Nikkei has learned, signaling a deeper shift to electrification for the Japanese automaker.

The board of directors on Friday will name Toshihiro Mibe, a senior managing director, to succeed the current president, Takahiro Hachigo.

The change in leadership comes after a period when Honda sought to improve profitability by cutting costs.

Mibe, 59, joined Honda in 1987 and worked his way up through engine development and other departments. He has served as chief of the subsidiary Honda R&D since 2019 and is well versed in technology for low- and zero-emissions autos.

The Osaka Prefecture native, who has a graduate degree from Hiroshima University, has played a central role in Honda's strategy for connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles. These CASE autos are the most important driver of investment in the automotive industry today.

He led the creation of partnerships with General Motors and Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., a leading EV battery maker headquartered in China.

Senior Managing Director Toshihiro Mibe will be promoted as Honda Motor's next president. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motor)

Hachigo, who took office in 2015, sought to reverse the pursuit of scale led his by predecessor, Takanobu Ito. Under Hachigo's watch, Honda decided to shut down assembly plants in U.K. town of Swindon and in Sayama, Japan.

While Hachigo trimmed excess capacity, he also revamped Honda's R&D structure put in place by founder Soichiro Honda.

Last year, Honda's headquarters absorbed much of the four-wheeler development team at Honda R&D, a unit that was known for its independent streak.

Hachigo, 61, focused on building an organization that concentrates resources into environmental technology. This effort included a decision to pull Honda out of Formula One racing.