Honda to offset increase in suppliers' electricity bills

TOKYO -- Honda will pay a portion of higher electricity costs incurred by its parts suppliers, lifting their financial burden so that they will have room to raise wages as it aims to create a sustainable supply chain.

Nikkei has learned that Honda has informed some of its primary suppliers, from whom it procures parts directly, that it will bear the cost of year-on-year electricity increases incurred in Japan for products they had manufactured for the Tokyo-based automobile giant in the year ended in March. The suppliers had previously asked Honda for financial help in the face of rising prices.