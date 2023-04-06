ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Honda to offset increase in suppliers' electricity bills

Japanese auto giant tries to lift SME burden to leave room for wage hike

Honda hopes that by offsetting electricity price hikes for its suppliers, they would be able to offer wage raises to their workers.   © Reuters
SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda will pay a portion of higher electricity costs incurred by its parts suppliers, lifting their financial burden so that they will have room to raise wages as it aims to create a sustainable supply chain.

Nikkei has learned that Honda has informed some of its primary suppliers, from whom it procures parts directly, that it will bear the cost of year-on-year electricity increases incurred in Japan for products they had manufactured for the Tokyo-based automobile giant in the year ended in March. The suppliers had previously asked Honda for financial help in the face of rising prices.

