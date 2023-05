TOKYO -- Honda Motor will return to the world of Formula One racing in 2026, the Japanese automaker announced on Wednesday. It will supply engines and other power units for the F1 team of the U.K.'s Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings.

Honda stopped developing F1 engines in 2021 and withdrew from the market. But now F1 plans new standards, such as the introduction of sustainable fuels, which Honda has judged could be used for research and development toward decarbonization.