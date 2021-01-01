ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda to stop selling cars in Russia in 2022 after failing to make dent

Market with under 2,000 cars sold per year becomes latest target for retreat

Honda at a past Moscow International Motor Show: The automaker is heading for the exit from this underperforming market. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will end sales of new autos in Russia in 2022, bowing out of a market where sales have languished as part of a broader consolidation.

The move, announced by the Tokyo-based carmaker's local arm, is "a step toward restructuring and rightsizing our business," said a Honda public relations representative in Japan.

Honda's lack of vehicle factories in the country and the brand's struggle to gain traction likely factored into the decision.

The company once sold tens of thousands of autos in Russia each year, but data from research firm MarkLines shows the total for 2019 at only about 1,800. The 2020 figure is expected to be even lower, with sales hovering around 100 vehicles a month.

Honda now offers just two auto models in Russia: the CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles. Since 2016, Hondas in Russia have been imported and sold by dealers rather than by the automaker's Russian arm.

Withdrawing from the Russian market, which contributes little to sales, should help streamline development.

Honda plans to continue selling motorcycles in Russia as well as providing after-sales service for autos. "There will be no effect on local employment," the automaker said.

The company has been shuttering factories at home and abroad to improve profit margins. In 2020, it ended auto production in Argentina and the Philippines and consolidated Indian production from two factories to one. A British plant in Swindon is slated to be shut down in 2021.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close