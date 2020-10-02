ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda to withdraw from Formula One racing after 2021

Japanese carmaker to focus on green R&D including electric vehicles

Honda cited focusing on efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as the reason, through technologies such as fuel-cell and electric vehicles.   © Getty Images
AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor is ending its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship after competing in the 2021 season, the company announced on Friday.

Honda cited its focus on efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as the reason, through technologies such as electric and fuel-cell vehicles.

"Honda needs to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.

Honda returned to F1 racing in 2015, in its fourth foray into the sport providing power units including engines to the McLaren team.

Through the end of the 2021 F1 season, it will be working with the Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri racing teams.

Honda reported a net loss of 80.8 billion yen ($770 million) in the April-June quarter, as the economic effects of the global coronavirus pandemic took hold.

