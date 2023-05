TOKYO -- Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution will build a battery factory in the U.S. to supply Hyundai's electric vehicles there, as they are keen to benefit from American subsidies.

The two South Korean companies announced on Friday that they will invest 5.7 trillion won ($4.3 billion) for the joint venture in Georgia, taking a 50% stake each. The plant will have a production capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours, enough to supply batteries for 300,000 vehicles per year.