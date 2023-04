SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor on Tuesday announced an 86.3% increase in operating profit to 3.6 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in the first quarter from a year ago, amid a recovery in global demand for vehicles after the lifting of COVID travel restrictions in its key markets.

The South Korean automaker also announced that revenue rose 24.7% to 37.8 trillion won for the three months through March from a year ago. Net profit reached 3.4 trillion won, up 92.4% from the previous year.