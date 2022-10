SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor's revenue jumped more than 30% in the third quarter on strong electric vehicle sales, but profit fell as the company had to set aside nearly $1 billion to deal with the repair of faulty gasoline engines on some older cars.

Hyundai announced on Monday that operating profit fell 3.4% to 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in the July-September quarter from the same period last year. Net profit declined 5.1% to 1.4 trillion won.