SEOUL/SHANGHAI -- Hyundai Motor posted record-high operating profit for the April-June quarter on strong performance in North America and South Korea, but sluggish sales in China reveal stark regional contrasts.

Consolidated operating profit for the second quarter reached 4.23 trillion won ($3.3 billion), a 42% year-on-year increase and the third consecutive quarter the South Korean automaker reached a new high, according to results released Wednesday.