SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor's unit in India has signed a deal to acquire a General Motors plant in the South Asian country as the global automaker seeks to expand production in the fast-growing market.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and General Motors India (GMI) signed an asset purchase agreement on Wednesday for the acquisition and assignment of assets related to GMI's Talegon plant in Maharashtra, western India. The assets include land, buildings, machinery and manufacturing equipment.