ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai Q1 operating profit surges 92% on strong demand

Automaker's outlook in next period faces headwinds from global chip shortage

Hyundai Motor is another automaker that has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor's operating profit nearly doubled in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, the company said on Thursday, thanks to strong overseas demand.

South Korea's largest automaker, which ranks No. 5 globally, said operating profit hit 1.7 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in the January-March period, up 91.8% from the previous year.

Sales rose 8.2% to 27.4 trillion won during the period, while net profit soared 175.4% to 1.5 trillion won. Operating profit rose 32.1% and net profit climbed 28.6% from the same quarter a year ago, even as sales sank 6.3%.

The announcement comes as Hyundai struggles to maintain production due to the global semiconductor shortage, which has disrupted a wide range of industries. The components are crucial to everything from smartphones and video games to home appliances, but have become scarce due to exploding demand amid the pandemic.

Hyundai temporarily stopped production of its Sonata and Grandeur sedans at one of its domestic factories on Monday and Tuesday over a lack of chips, which resulted in lost production of 2,050 vehicles. It was the second time in a week and the third time in a month for Hyundai to halt lines at the plant, one of three it operates in South Korea.

Hyundai President Kong Young-woon acknowledged earlier this month that the automaker is having problems sourcing chips for vehicles during a meeting that President Moon Jae-in called with top South Korean business executives. Kong said the company is tapping overseas suppliers to cover the shortage.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more