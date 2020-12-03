ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai boosts electric vehicle range to 500 km with new platform

Shared system fuels South Korean automaker's plan for 23 new EV models by 2025

Hyundai Motor plans to roll out 23 new electric vehicle models between 2021 and 2025. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor has developed an electric vehicle platform with a driving range surpassing 500 km on one charge, the South Korean automaker said Wednesday, improving upon EVs currently available from the company.

The dedicated E-GMP platform will underpin electric models ranging from sedans and sport utility vehicles to the luxury brand Genesis. Sharing critical powertrain components will let Hyundai cut procurement costs.

Hyundai positions 2021 as the year of the electric vehicle. The company plans to roll out 23 new EV models under the Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors brands in five years through 2025. The platform will go into these models.

The platform has a speedy recharging system in which a vehicle can be 80% charged in 18 minutes, Hyundai said. A five-minute charge can last 100 km.

The platform also offers quick acceleration, allowing a vehicle to go from zero to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds, according to the automaker.

The E-GMP platform can outdistance Hyundai's Kona Electric line of EVs by about 20%. This upgrade is courtesy of a high-performance motor, an EV battery with high energy density and energy-efficient semiconductors in the power modules.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close