Hyundai boosts electric vehicle range to 500 km with new platform

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor has developed an electric vehicle platform with a driving range surpassing 500 km on one charge, the South Korean automaker said Wednesday, improving upon EVs currently available from the company.

The dedicated E-GMP platform will underpin electric models ranging from sedans and sport utility vehicles to the luxury brand Genesis. Sharing critical powertrain components will let Hyundai cut procurement costs.

Hyundai positions 2021 as the year of the electric vehicle. The company plans to roll out 23 new EV models under the Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors brands in five years through 2025. The platform will go into these models.

The platform has a speedy recharging system in which a vehicle can be 80% charged in 18 minutes, Hyundai said. A five-minute charge can last 100 km.

The platform also offers quick acceleration, allowing a vehicle to go from zero to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds, according to the automaker.

The E-GMP platform can outdistance Hyundai's Kona Electric line of EVs by about 20%. This upgrade is courtesy of a high-performance motor, an EV battery with high energy density and energy-efficient semiconductors in the power modules.