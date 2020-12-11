ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai boosts investment in next-gen vehicles by 40%

$14bn earmarked for development of electric and fuel cell cars through 2025

Hyundai Motor CEO Lee Won-hee stressed the automaker's shift toward electric vehicles at the annual investor day event on Dec. 10.
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor will increase spending by 40% on the development of electric and fuel cell vehicles over the next five years, the South Korean automaker said Thursday, updating a road map for its future businesses announced last year.

The company now plans to spend 14.9 trillion won ($13.7 billion) on electrification and hydrogen technologies, CEO Lee Won-hee said at an annual investor day event.

"Along with our relentless efforts to improve profitability, Hyundai Motor will continue to make mid- to long-term investment to lay the foundation for sustainable growth in the upcoming years," Lee said.

Meanwhile, the company will trim investment into internal combustion engine vehicles by 4.5 trillion won to fund the boost for electric cars.

Hyundai has developed a new EV platform with a driving range of over 500 km per charge. The platform will be used in models those that go on sale in 2021, including in its luxury Genesis brand, which Hyundai hopes to expand not only in South Korea and the U.S. but China and Europe as well.

The automaker aims to roll out 12 different models of electric vehicles over the next five years, achieving unit sales of 560,000 a year by 2025.

Hyundai also plans to start mass-producing vehicles that run on solid-state batteries, which are widely seen as a technology that will revolutionize electric cars, in 2027. The company has been working on the technology in partnership with Samsung SDI and LG Chem.

It is looking to take its know-how on fuel cells beyond the automotive sector as well. Hyundai on Thursday introduced its HTWO hydrogen fuel cell system, with the goal of selling 700,000 units by 2030 for use in cars, industrial machinery, personal aviation vehicles and more.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close