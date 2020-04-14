Hyundai expands R&D hub in India for self-driving tech

SEOUL -- The Hyundai Motor group will establish another research and development center in India to produce software for self-driving vehicles, raising its profile in a long-term growth market.

Hyundai Mobis, the South Korean group's main parts supplier, will create a second R&D center near an existing lab in the city of Hyderabad, a tech hub in central India. The company will lift the number of technicians by 20% yearly from the current 700.

The new lab will develop software for cameras and radar detection, among other elements essential for autonomous driving. Hyundai Mobis determined that boosting its Indian R&D resources is critical for staying competitive.

Hyundai Mobis employs a total of 5,000 technicians at R&D centers in South Korea, the U.S., Germany, China and India. Each region is assigned a role, with India positioned as a base for software development given the country's deep pool of software engineers.

Both Hyundai Motor and group company Kia Motors operate assembly plants in India, where they hold a total market share of roughly 20%.