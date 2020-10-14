ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai heir takes over automaking group from ailing father

Chung Euisun named chairman amid recall and pandemic headwinds

Hyundai Motor's global sales have taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.    © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group heir Chung Euisun has officially taken over the world's fifth-largest automaker from his ailing father, becoming the third generation of the founding family to lead the company.

Hyundai announced on Wednesday that Chung was named chairman of the group with the endorsement of board members of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis. Chung's father, Mong-koo, 82, resigned from the top job and given the title of honorary chairman.

The group said Chung Mong-koo asked his son to lead the company recently, expressing his wish to step down. The senior Chung was hospitalized in July for diverticulitis, a gastrointestinal disease.

The announcement comes as Hyundai attempt to transform itself from an automaker into a "mobility solutions company" by developing autonomous driving and flying car technology. Hyundai is also investing in hydrogen fuel cars, as a bet on the next-generation energy.

Hyundai Motor Group's newly appointed chairman Chung Euisun (Photo courtesy of Hyundai)

"Our world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology will be used not only in automobiles, but also in various fields as an eco-friendly energy solution for the future of humanity," the younger Chung in a statement. "We will also realize the future of our imagination through robotics, urban air mobility, smart city and other innovations."

But the company is struggling to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused its global sales to drop sharply. Hyundai Motor's sales fell 19.4% to 2.6 million units in the first three quarters from a year ago.

The company is also involved in a recall of its flagship electric vehicle, the Kona SUV. After announcing an initial voluntary recall in South Korea due to a risk of fire, the company announced it is expanding the recall to the U.S. and potentially other overseas markets.

Shares of Hyundai Motor were trading up 0.28% on Wednesday morning.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close