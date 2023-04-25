ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Hyundai plans U.S. EV battery plant, posts Q1 profit jump

Georgia factory worth around $5bn to be built in JV with South Korea's SK On

Hyundai Motor is betting big on electric vehciles, as it seeks to diversify its revenue sources.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor on Tuesday said it would set up an electric vehicle battery factory in the U.S. with fellow South Korean joint-venture partner SK On, as the automaker reported an 86.3% annual rise in operating profit to 3.6 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in the first quarter.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia and other affiliates, said that the battery cell production facility will be built in the state of Georgia for a total investment of about $5 billion. Hyundai and battery maker SK On will each hold a 50% stake in it.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close