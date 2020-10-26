Hyundai posts $278m 3Q operating loss on engine-related provisions

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, reported a third-quarter operating loss as it preemptively set aside funds to cover costs related to faulty engines in some older models.

The company said on Monday that it posted 313.8 billion won ($277.8 million) in red ink on an operating basis for the July-September period from an operating profit of 378.5 billion won in the same quarter a year earlier. Hyundai recorded a net loss of 188.8 billion won for the period, compared with a 460.5 billion won net profit. Its revenue rose 2.3% to 27.6 trillion won.

The earnings announcement comes two weeks after Hyundai Motor Group heir Chung Euisun officially took over the world's fifth-largest automaker from his ailing father, becoming the third generation of the founding family to lead the company.

Chung, 50, was named chairman of the group with the endorsement of the board members of Hyundai Motor, group unit Kia Motors and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis. His father, Chung Mong-koo, 82, resigned from the top job and was given the title of honorary chairman.

"Third-quarter results reflect engine-related provision expenses as the company took preemptive measures to ensure customer safety and cover any possible future increase in quality-related expenses," the company said in a statement.

"Hyundai will improve its business processes, implementing a companywide system to ensure early detection of any potential issues throughout vehicle development and prevent quality issues from repeating," it said.

Hyundai said last week that it would reflect about 2.1 trillion won of quality-related expenses for the faulty engines, including the Theta II gasoline direct injection engine used in its 2011-2012 Sonata sedans.

Shares of Hyundai rose 2.7% on Monday as investors expected that the provisions would reduce risks on the engine issue.

Analysts say that Hyundai could overcome the problem by implementing a more active strategy in eco-friendly cars, energy businesses and mobility solutions as the company's performance exceeded market expectations, excluding the provision.

Hyundai's sales of eco-friendly models -- including battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles -- jumped 57% to 34,000 vehicles in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to Hana Financial Investment.

"We believe that Hyundai Motor will enjoy more premiums in the industry as its portion in the eco-friendly sector speeds up," said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Financial. "Hyundai's quick response to EV, hydrogen autos and autonomous driving technology is supporting its stock price valuation."