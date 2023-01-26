ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Hyundai profits more than double in Q4 amid strong push for EVs

South Korean automaker secures supply chains, builds U.S. factory

Hyundai Motor debuts its Singapore-assembled Ioniq 5 electric vehicle at the Singapore Motor Show on Jan. 13. The South Korean automaker is strengthening its global EV lineup.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor's operating profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter from the same period the year before, the company said Thursday, as the South Korean automaker strengthens its lineup of electric vehicles in the global market.

Hyundai's operating profit jumped 119.6% to 3.4 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in the October-to-December period, year on year, with revenue rising 24.2% to 38.5 trillion won. Net profit, meanwhile, surged 143.8% to 1.7 trillion won for the three months, year on year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close