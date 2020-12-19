ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai races back to Japan via green highway

South Korean automaker returns to market it left a decade ago

Hyundai Motor has grabbed the top global share in fuel cell vehicles, such as the company's Nexo crossover. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai)
TORU HIRATSUKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Hyundai Motor plans to release a fuel cell vehicle in Japan in 2022, Nikkei has learned, marking the South Korean automaker's comeback to the market after a decade of absence with eco-friendly offerings.

The Nexo crossover will debut in Japan that year, with Hyundai already having won approval from Tokyo to sell the hydrogen-powered FCV in the market. 

The company also looks to bring its electric vehicles to Japan. They include the Kona Electric sport utility vehicle as well as EV models slated to be released next year and afterward. The automaker will develop its own sales network, weighing the option of tapping its old sales channels. 

Hyundai entered the Japanese market in 2001. But after struggling to gain traction due to poor brand recognition, it beat a retreat in 2009. This time, Hyundai aims to remake the company's brand image by playing up the cutting-edge quality of its EVs and FCVs.

The Japanese government is pushing electrified vehicles by increasing subsidies for EV and FCV purchases, creating a market conducive to Hyundai's return. Hyundai anticipates that the installation of hydrogen filling stations, EV charging stations and other infrastructure will proceed rapidly.

Global automakers like France's PSA and Audi of Germany have introduced electric vehicles in Japan this year.

Hyundai and group company Kia Motors sold 7.19 million vehicles worldwide in 2019, putting the combo in fifth place globally. Yet the Hyundai group holds a roughly 75% global share in FCVs, including commercial vehicles, besting Toyota Motor's offering, the Mirai.

Hyundai has pivoted sharply toward electrics in recent years. The South Korean automaker plans to debut a total of 23 EV models by 2025.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close