ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai rides China hydrogen wave with first overseas fuel cell plant

New factory will boost global capacity 30% to power autos and factory machines

A Hyundai Motor Nexo fuel cell car is fueled at a hydrogen station in Seoul   © Reuters
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will build its first overseas fuel cell factory in China, taking advantage of government backing for autos that run on hydrogen.

Work starts next month on the plant in a special development district of Guangzhou. Operations will begin after completion in the second half of 2022, with capacity starting out at 6,500 fuel cell systems a year, Hyundai said Friday.

The Chinese government is promoting hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, and Hyundai sees a chance to supply local companies.

Hyundai said in a statement it will "gradually increase the capacity in line with market demand."

Construction of the factory is expected to make use of subsidies from the Guangdong Province government. Hyundai did not say how much it would invest in the project.

Hyundai makes fuel cell systems for its own vehicles in Ulsan, South Korea, with an annual capacity of about 25,000 units. The new Chinese facility will lift overall capacity by roughly 30%, with deliveries to go to automakers as well as industrial machinery manufacturers.

Hyundai will draw on manufacturing know-how acquired from its Nexo fuel cell sport utility vehicle to mass-produce the systems for sale to other automakers.

In December, Hyundai launched the HTWO (pronounced "H2") fuel cell system brand, with plans to sell 700,000 units by 2030. The South Korean group says it will spend 4.1 trillion won ($3.7 billion) through 2025 on hydrogen research and development and capital investment.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close