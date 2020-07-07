ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Automobiles

Toyota reissues parts for classic James Bond supercar

Mercedes-Benz takes 3% stake in Chinese EV battery supplier

China's 'Tesla killer' becomes first to use latest Nvidia AI chip

Tesla speeds past Toyota to become world's top automaker by value

Automobiles

Hyundai rolls out fuel cell trucks in Europe in challenge to electrics

Swiss food distributors pick hydrogen for faster refueling, automaker says

Hyundai Motor's Jeonju plant in South Korea: The automaker aims to gain a foothold for its hydrogen-powered trucks in Europe. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor began shipping hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks to Switzerland on Monday as the South Korean automaker looks to promote them as an alternative to electric vehicles in Europe.

Ten of the Xcient Fuel Cell trucks are headed to the Alpine nation for the food distribution industry.

The company aims to export 1,600 of these trucks by 2025, offering them under long-term leases to spare customers the expense of an initial outlay.

The customers for the first batch chose hydrogen trucks because they refuel in a matter of minutes -- far shorter than the time need to recharge electric autos, according to Hyundai.

While hydrogen stations are less common than charging points for electric vehicles, it is easier to build fueling infrastructure for food distributors because they travel fixed routes to stores.

Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, a joint venture with a Swiss partner to develop hydrogen infrastructure, plans to create fueling stations in the country.

Hyundai, whose fuel-cell lineup includes the Nexo sport utility vehicle, is working with Seoul to build hydrogen infrastructure in South Korea. The South Korean government is also promoting the country's hydrogen technology to other countries.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close