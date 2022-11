SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor's first and so far only female board director says diversity matters in the boardroom as members with various backgrounds can drive innovation and creativity in the company.

Lee Ji-yun, professor of aerospace engineering at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), has had a seat in the automaker's boardroom since March last year. It marked the first election of a woman in the company's 55-year history. Lee's three-year term ends in March 2024.