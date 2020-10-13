Hyundai's new Singapore R&D hub features helipad for flying cars

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor has begun building a research and development center in Singapore for next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence and driverless technology, the South Korean automaker said Tuesday.

Hyundai is investing 400 million Singapore dollars ($295 million) for its first R&D hub in Southeast Asia, with construction slated to finish in 2022.

The site will include small-scale capacity to manufacture electric vehicles. Hyundai looks to roll out services in which consumers can witness their custom-made EVs being built and test-drive the finished vehicle. Customers also will be able to order the custom-made cars using their smartphones.

Hyundai hosted a virtual groundbreaking event Tuesday for the complex, which will be in the Jurong Innovation District, an industrial park in western Singapore. The seven-story building will house 90,000 sq. meters of floor space and sit on a lot measuring 44,000 sq. meters.

A 620-meter circular driving course will sit atop the center. Hyundai also will prepare a landing platform for flying cars under development.

The R&D center will serve as a collaboration hub for universities and startups in Singapore. Hyundai has entered into a capital tie-up with Grab, the local ride-hailing heavyweight, and the pair plan to start a joint business at the new facility.

Hyundai said it will contribute to the Singapore government's Smart Nation initiative. The South Korean automaker cited the city-state's wealth of human talent, saying these individuals will help realize next-generation technology through a collaboration between industry and academia.