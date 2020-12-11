Hyundai to acquire US robotics firm Boston from SoftBank

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor will acquire a U.S. robotics company from Japanese tech group SoftBank in a deal that helps the South Korean carmaker move closer to its vision of becoming a broader smart mobility company.

South Korea's largest automaker announced Friday that the company, its affiliates and its chairman will acquire an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for $1.1 billion. The Japanese company currently owns a 100% stake in the company and will retain the remaining 20%.

The deal comes as Hyundai gears up for investments in robotics and urban air mobility, seeking to make half of its revenue from the two new businesses. Hyundai Chairman Chung Euisun last year detailed his vision for a mobility solutions company, saying half of its sales would be automotive while 30% would come from urban air mobility and robotics would account for 20%.

A source in Tokyo said the company's robotics team has struggled to work with Boston because it is so secretive.

SoftBank bought Boston Dynamics from Google in 2017. Boston was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the early 1990s before it was sold to Google in 2013.

Boston says it focuses on creating robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence and wants to build robots that can go where people go. Its robot dog Spot Explorer is sold for $74,500.

The deal marks the latest in a stream of exits by SoftBank as Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son stockpiles cash to weather the pandemic. The Japanese conglomerate has secured 10 trillion yen ($96 billion) since late March, Son said last month, including its sale of U.K. chip designer Arm to Nvidia.

SoftBank's robotics unit has backed the commercialization of its four-legged robot Spot, including facilitating trials with Japanese companies, according to a person close to SoftBank. But it has struggled to find effective use cases, the person added. "The robot is basically still in trial phase," the person said.

