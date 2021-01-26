ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Hyundai to launch four EV models in 2021 after sales jump

Automaker's operating profit up 41% in 4Q on sales of luxury Genesis cars

Hyundai, South Korea's top automaker, controlled 5% of the global EV market last year.   © Getty Images
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it will launch four electric vehicle models this year, after revealing earlier this month it is in talks with Apple and other companies to develop self-driving EVs.

South Korea's largest auto manufacturer, which reported robust fourth quarter earnings the same day, said it will add four EV models to its lineup in 2021, including one in China and another in Europe. Hyundai sold 100,000 electric cars last year, up 55% from a year ago, giving it a 5% share of the global market.

"In China, we will launch the Mistra EV, and in late March, we will launch the Ioniq 5 in Europe," said Koo Zayong, a vice president at Hyundai, in an earnings call.

The Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle to use Hyundai's electric-global modular platform, a system made exclusively for next-generation battery EVs and a key part of the company's "clean mobility" strategy.

Hyundai said that it will concentrate on its cutting-edge operations, including electric vehicles, urban air mobility, robotics and fuel cell systems. "In particular, the company plans to cement EV market leadership with its first dedicated EV model, the Ioniq 5," the company said.

The comments come just weeks after Hyundai said it is in talks with Apple and other companies to jointly develop self-driving EVs, although the company later clarified that talks are in the early stages.

Analysts say Hyundai aims to eventually operate its own fully fledged mobility services business, rather than simply supplying Apple and other tech companies looking to break into the carmaking business.

"It is the ideal scenario. Hyundai wants to develop its own artificial intelligence capabilities, based on data collected from its cars," said Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities. "For this, Hyundai Motor will lead the group's technology investment and development, while its sister company, Kia Motors, will play the role of device supplier, cooperating with tech companies."

Hyundai said its operating profit jumped 40.9% to 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter from a year ago, led by the company's sport utility vehicles and luxury Genesis models. Its sales rose 5.1% to 29.2 trillion won during the same period.

"Robust sales of SUV models and Genesis luxury models, as well as declining incentives, helped lift revenue in the fourth quarter despite an adverse economic environment and an unfavorable exchange rate," Hyundai said. "Sales recovery and market share expansion in North America, India and Russia also contributed to higher revenue."

The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 3,000 won per share for 2020, the same as for 2019. Hyundai said that it aims to sell 4.16 million cars this year, up from 3.75 million in the previous year, with 4% to 5% operating profit margin.

In 2020, Hyundai's operating profit tumbled 22.9% to 2.8 trillion won, with revenue declining 1.7% to 104 trillion won. The company's net profit slid 33.5% to 2.1 trillion won.

Shares in the automaker fell 3.3% to 251,500 won on Tuesday, while the benchmark Kospi index dropped 2.1% to 3,140. 31.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close