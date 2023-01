NEW DELHI -- Tata Motors unveiled two electric sport utility vehicles on Wednesday as India's largest EV maker rushes to extend its lead in a hotly contested sector.

A new electric SUV called Sierra and an electric variant of the auto major's popular SUV Harrier were introduced on the first day of India's biggest motor show. An electric vehicle concept called Avinya, which means innovation in Sanskrit, also was showcased. It will hit the streets by 2025.