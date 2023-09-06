ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Indonesia's Gojek ties up with Vietnam EV battery-swap startup

Delivery and ride-share platform joins electric motorbike maker Selex's network

Ride-hailing tech giant Gojek has paired up with electric vehicle startup Selex to expand the network of drivers sharing EV batteries at stations in Vietnam. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Indonesian ride-hailer Gojek plans to tap battery-swap stations for its drivers in Vietnam to charge electric motorbikes as swiftly as filling a gas tank.

The Indonesian company will team up with Selex, a Vietnamese startup that makes electric vehicles and battery networks already used by Grab and Lazada, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the app maker said, Gojek drivers using Selex bikes will have home chargers and free access to Selex's "battery ATMs," or automated lockers where they swap out depleted batteries for fresh ones.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more