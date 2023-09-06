Indonesia's Gojek ties up with Vietnam EV battery-swap startup

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Indonesian ride-hailer Gojek plans to tap battery-swap stations for its drivers in Vietnam to charge electric motorbikes as swiftly as filling a gas tank.

The Indonesian company will team up with Selex, a Vietnamese startup that makes electric vehicles and battery networks already used by Grab and Lazada, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the app maker said, Gojek drivers using Selex bikes will have home chargers and free access to Selex's "battery ATMs," or automated lockers where they swap out depleted batteries for fresh ones.