Indonesia's Gojek to replace all gasoline-powered two-wheelers by 2030

BANGKOK/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE -- Services using electric motorcycles are increasingly finding their way in Southeast Asia, the world's third largest market for two-wheeled vehicles.

Gojek, a top ride-hailing service operator in Indonesia, is to replace all two-wheelers with electric motorbikes by 2030. Companies in other business sectors are also launching services with electric bikes. That, along with the introduction of e-bikes by vehicle-based transportation services companies, is adding fuel to the trend of electrification in the two-wheeled vehicle market.