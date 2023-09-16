International auto shows skew domestic with focus on EV sector

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- International auto shows around the world are becoming markedly less international as countries focus on building up their own electric-vehicle industries amid competition from China's rapid expansion.

This trend is on clear display at the Detroit Auto Show that began Wednesday. Major U.S. carmakers like Michigan-based General Motors and Ford Motor are showing off electric models, and an indoor test track gives visitors a chance to try them out. Tesla is participating in the show for the first time in eight years.