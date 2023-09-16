ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

International auto shows skew domestic with focus on EV sector

Detroit expo showcases U.S. carmakers as Chinese rivals gain ground

Attendees ride in a Jeep Rubicon during press day of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 13.   © Reuters
AZUSA KAWAKAMI and TAKAFUMI HOTTA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- International auto shows around the world are becoming markedly less international as countries focus on building up their own electric-vehicle industries amid competition from China's rapid expansion.

This trend is on clear display at the Detroit Auto Show that began Wednesday. Major U.S. carmakers like Michigan-based General Motors and Ford Motor are showing off electric models, and an indoor test track gives visitors a chance to try them out. Tesla is participating in the show for the first time in eight years.

