TOKYO -- Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.

Electric passenger car sales in Japan reached a record 77,238 units in the year ended March, 3.1 times the year-earlier tally, according to data released Thursday by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.