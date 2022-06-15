ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Japan auto suppliers furlough workers due to supply snarls

Global chip and other shortages begin to mar nation's employment picture

Nissan's problems procuring chips and other crucial components are reverberating back into other parts of its supply chain as domestic parts makers tell their employees to stay home. (Photo by Ryotaro Yamada).
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Major suppliers to Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor plan to temporarily furlough their employees this month as the global semiconductor shortage and logistical logjams take a toll on auto production.

The moves also show that the supply constraints that have been marring global production for around two years now are affecting Japan's employment environment.

Faltec, which makes hood ornaments and other exterior parts, will implement furloughs of around three days this month for all of its 800-plus employees in Japan, excluding those in the design department.

In addition, TACHI-S, a major seat manufacturer, furloughed 50 workers at its main Hiratsuka plant near Tokyo for 10 days.

Both companies temporarily furloughed their employees last month, too, as Nissan, their major customer, began cutting back on production.

Furloughed workers maintain their employment contracts but have their salaries partially reduced for the days they do not work. Japan's Labor Standards Act requires that at least 60% of salaries be paid.

The auto industry accounts for 20% of Japan's manufacturing shipment value, with about 700,000 people working at component makers.

Meanwhile, Toyoda Gosei, a Toyota group company that makes interior materials and other products, will send all of its Japan employees home for one day this month. It will pay 80% of workers' daily wages for the day off, managers excepted.

Musashi Seimitsu Industry, a gear maker that supplies Honda, will skip three operating days over May and June.

Automakers usually inform suppliers of their medium- to long-term production plans a year or six months in advance. As for more up-to-date plans, they give about a month's notice. Suppliers use this information to procure materials and hire temporary workers.

Most parts makers have not experienced any production disruptions of their own. But as final assemblers revise their production plans and order fewer parts than initially expected, they are resorting to furloughs.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close