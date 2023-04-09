ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Japan automakers face U.S. supply chain challenge in EV shift

Laggards Toyota, Honda must find new local suppliers to compete in electrics

An assembly line at startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO -- The U.S. program that subsidizes purchases of electric vehicle built in North America has triggered an investment rush by global automakers, but Japanese companies, which now account for less that 1% of EV production in that market, face an urgent need to create local supply chains to prevent being shut out of the bonanza.

At a Toyota Motor briefing on Friday about its new organizational plans, President Koji Sato emphasized a commitment to develop the next generation of EVs and plans to produce an electric sport utility vehicle in the U.S. in 2025, marking the company's first local production of EVs.

