Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Major Japanese automobile manufacturers, including Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor, will equip their main models with automated driving technology by around 2022, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota has already introduced hands-free driving functions in the latest model Mirai, a fuel cell vehicle, and other models. (Photo by Koji Uema)

Toyota will begin standardizing hands-free operation on its flagship Crown

Japan automakers to fit cars with level 2 self-driving tech by 2022

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30