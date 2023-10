TOKYO -- Akebono Brake Industry will shut a U.S. factory in December 2025, the Japanese auto parts supplier said Friday, continuing its retreat from a failed expansion in the world's second-biggest auto market.

Soaring materials prices and other factors had driven the Elizabethtown plant in the state of Kentucky into the red in recent years. Job search support will be provided to the 629 employees at the factory, which makes disc brakes and other components.