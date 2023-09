TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors has decided to withdraw from automobile production in China, Nikkei has learned. The company has started final withdrawal talks with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a major automaker with which Mitsubishi has a joint venture.

Mitsubishi's sales in China have been sluggish due to the popularity of electric vehicles and the rise of local brands. Other Japanese automakers are also struggling and might review their strategies in the country.