Japan's NTT Data to help Singapore improve EV charging efficiency

SINGAPORE -- Japanese information technology company NTT Data will provide the Singaporean government with a data management and analysis service for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, helping the city-state make its growing network more efficient.

A unit of NTT Data's global arm will provide the service to EV-Electric Charging, a subsidiary of the government's Land Transport Authority. Such information as energy consumption and utilization rates of charging stations will be collected and analyzed in real time under the software-as-a-service model.