ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Japan's NTT Data to help Singapore improve EV charging efficiency

Software service analyzes usage and energy consumption in real time

Singapore aims to have 60,000 charging points for electric vehicles by 2030. (Photo by Mayuko Tani)
FUMIKA SATO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Japanese information technology company NTT Data will provide the Singaporean government with a data management and analysis service for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, helping the city-state make its growing network more efficient.

A unit of NTT Data's global arm will provide the service to EV-Electric Charging, a subsidiary of the government's Land Transport Authority. Such information as energy consumption and utilization rates of charging stations will be collected and analyzed in real time under the software-as-a-service model.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more