KYOTO -- Japanese motor maker Nidec is planning to invest an estimated 100 billion yen ($715 million) in the construction of a plant in Mexico that would produce electric axles, the powertrains of electrical vehicles.

The plan was revealed by Shigenobu Nagamori, Nidec's chairman and CEO, in a recent interview with Nikkei. The Kyoto-based company is currently producing e-axles in China and Europe but will start making them in North America as well ahead of an expected surge in demand.