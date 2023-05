TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is entering the growing market for in-vehicle payments, partnering with the U.K.'s Vodafone to launch a SIM card-based service this year, Nikkei has learned.

Sumitomo will acquire a 20% stake in Vodafone payment platform subsidiary DABCO, with plans to jointly start a service to add payment functions to cars in the U.K. and Germany.