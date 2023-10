MUMBAI -- Tokyo-based startup Terra Motors has begun deploying electric vehicle charging stations in India, planning to have 800 to 1,000 charge points by the end of March with a target annual revenue of 100 million yen ($668,000).

The first stations were installed in the northern state of Haryana, near New Delhi. Terra, which formed a dedicated local company for the business, said it is the first Japanese installer and operator of EV chargers in India.