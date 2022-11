TOKYO -- Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings, formerly Calsonic Kansei and currently undergoing corporate rehabilitation, plans to invest 260 billion yen ($1.76 billion) over the next five years, including on automated driving.

President and CEO David Slump revealed the plan in an interview with Nikkei. He was appointed CEO in January, and the interview was his first since the beginning of the year as the company considers paths to recovery.