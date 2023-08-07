Japan to deploy faster EV chargers on highways

TOKYO -- Japan plans to more than double the output of electric vehicle chargers used at highway service areas, helping to shorten recharging times and encouraging the spread of EVs.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will set standards applied to quick chargers for EVs and plug-in hybrids, requiring operators to increase the output to at least 90 kilowatts -- more than twice the current average -- by 2030. For high traffic areas and other places of heavy demand, plans call for chargers of about 150 kW.