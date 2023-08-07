ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Japan to deploy faster EV chargers on highways

Government aims to boost convenience, spurring spread of electrified vehicles

Japan will ensure that chargers are installed every 70 kilometers on highways so that an EV's battery does not run dry. (Photo by Toshihide Takeda)
RIHO NAGAO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan plans to more than double the output of electric vehicle chargers used at highway service areas, helping to shorten recharging times and encouraging the spread of EVs.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will set standards applied to quick chargers for EVs and plug-in hybrids, requiring operators to increase the output to at least 90 kilowatts -- more than twice the current average -- by 2030. For high traffic areas and other places of heavy demand, plans call for chargers of about 150 kW.

