Japan to relax rules on fast EV chargers, jump-starting rollout

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to ease regulations on the installation of fast-charging electric vehicle stations, aiming to boost Japan's EV charging infrastructure.

Currently, chargers with an output of more than 200 kilowatts are subject to strict safety measures and other regulations, which can translate to high costs. It takes tens of millions of yen (10 million yen equals $76,400) in estimated costs to install charging equipment capable of providing 200 kW, and millions of yen each year to operate.