Japan to teach teenagers to make EV batteries amid labor shortage

TOKYO -- Japanese teenagers will be taught to make batteries for electric vehicles as part of a national effort starting this year to overcome labor shortages in the industry.

A plan to train 30,000 battery-related workers by 2030 -- in addition to the current workforce of about 10,000 -- was detailed in March by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and trade groups including the Battery Association for Supply Chain, which includes Toyota Motor, Panasonic Energy and their battery joint venture, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions.